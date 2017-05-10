Billion-dollar tax plan fails in Kansas Senate

— A bill that would have raised more than $1 billion in new income taxes over the next two years failed to pass the Kansas Senate on Wednesday when most Democrats voted no.

Democratic Sen. Tom Holland, of Baldwin City, and Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, both spoke against the bill, saying it would not raise enough money to balance the state’s budget and pay for a school finance plan that is still pending in the House.

But Sen. Marci Francisco, of Lawrence, one of only two Democrats who voted in favor of the bill, called it a good start, saying the school finance plan would have to be funded separately.

Francisco and fellow Democrat Tom Hawk, of Manhattan, joined 16 Republicans in voting yes. Seven Democrats and 15 Republicans voted no.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, of Overland Park, who had voted against earlier tax bills, voted yes on Wednesday. He, too, said school finance should be dealt with separately from balancing the state’s budget.

Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, called the vote a step backwards in efforts to close the state’s looming budget shortfall, adding that the bill was already larger than many Republicans wanted. He predicted the next tax bill would be smaller.

Like an earlier bill that Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed, Wednesday’s bill would have reversed course on many of the income tax cuts Brownback championed in 2012, including the complete exemption for nonwage business income. It would have reinstated three income tax brackets while raising rates on virtually all taxpayers to generate an estimated $514 million in the upcoming fiscal year and roughly $550 million a year after that.

That would have been enough close the state’s budget shortfall, but it would not have been enough to pay for the House school finance plan, which calls for adding $150 million in new school funding each of the next five years.

