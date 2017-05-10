Affidavit: Lecompton man drugged and raped a teenager multiple times

What began with a headache and a mysterious white pill ended with three nights of sexual abuse for a 13-year-old girl, police say.

Now, the man who police say committed the crimes, Garry Wells, 54, of Lecompton, faces felony charges stemming from those three nights and from additional reports of sexual abuse involving another child.

Wells was booked into the Douglas County Jail on April 13 and is currently being held on a $200,000 bond. He faces four felony rape charges and one charge of attempted rape. He has not yet entered a plea in the case. The affidavit states that Wells, in a police interview, denied the allegations.

An arrest affidavit is a document filed by police explaining the grounds for an arrest. Allegations in an arrest affidavit must still be proved in court.

The affidavit alleges that Wells had occasion for three consecutive nights to share a residence with the teenager, who is not a relative of his.

On the first night the teenager complained of a headache and Wells gave her an "unknown white pill," the affidavit says, and she soon passed out while sitting on a couch in her pajamas.

Later, the teenager told police she believed the pill affected her ability to stay awake.

That night, the teenager awoke on the living room floor, in pain, the affidavit says. Her pajama bottoms and underwear had been removed and Wells was on top of her, raping her.

The teenager fought and told Wells to stop and get off her, the affidavit says. Ultimately he ended the attack and went back to his bedroom.

The teenager remained in the same residence with Wells the next night, the affidavit says.

Police asked the teenager why she stayed at the residence. The teenager gives an answer in the affidavit that partially reveals her identity. The Journal-World has a policy of not identifying victims of sexual assault.

On the second night, the teenager again woke up to Wells raping her, the affidavit says.

Police asked how the teenager knew Wells was committing the assaults and she replied that he was the only man in the house.

On the third night, she again woke up to Wells raping her, according to the affidavit, and he told her he would stop if she promised not to tell anybody.

The alleged sexual assaults were reported to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on April 10, the affidavit says. That day investigators began interviewing the teenager, who told them her younger sister was also abused by Wells.

Investigators interviewed the younger sister, who cried throughout the entire conversation, according to the affidavit. She told them she was 12 at the time of the reported abuse. She also had occasion to be at the same residence with Wells.

Similar to the previous allegations, the younger sister told investigators she woke up one night to find Wells on top of her.

Twice the younger sister repeated while crying in the interview, "I wasn't expecting it. I was just sleeping," the affidavit says.

Though she struggled and tried to scream, Wells held a hand over her mouth and continued until he was "spooked" by a noise upstairs, the affidavit says.

Two nights later Wells tried once more to rape the younger sister, the affidavit says, and this time he placed a piece of camouflage tape over her mouth so she couldn't scream.

However, during this assault the younger sister punched Wells in the nose and he began bleeding, the affidavit says. Afterward, she was able to struggle so much that Wells was prevented from continuing the assault. Eventually she broke free and ran into a bathroom and locked the door. She spent the night in the bathroom and did not come out until the next day.

After police spoke with the two reported victims the police contacted Wells.

"Early on in the interview Garry took pride in how he was raised to be honest and never lied," the affidavit says.

Wells denied ever touching either of the two girls inappropriately, the affidavit says. He called them liars.

Criminal charges were filed against Wells on April 17. He appeared in court on Thursday, when his attorney, Clinton Lee, asked for more time before the case moves forward.

Lee said the amount of evidence in the case is "rather voluminous."

Judge Paula Martin granted Lee's request and scheduled Wells to appear in court on June 1. There, a date will be set for a preliminary hearing at which Martin will determine if enough evidence exists to order a criminal trial.

