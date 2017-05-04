Attorney for Lecompton man accused of child rape asks judge for more time to prepare

The case against a Lecompton man accused of raping multiple children is moving forward slowly.

Thursday afternoon, Garry J. Wells, 54, appeared in Douglas County District Court, where a date was supposed to be set for his preliminary hearing.

Four felony rape charges and one charge of attempted rape were filed against Wells on April 17. At his preliminary hearing Judge Paula Martin will examine the evidence against Wells and determine if there is probable cause to order a criminal trial.

During Thursday's hearing, Wells' attorney, Clinton Lee, asked Martin for more time before a preliminary hearing is scheduled.

The amount of evidence in the case, Lee said, is "rather voluminous."

Prosecutor Alice Walker did not object to Lee's request, which Martin subsequently granted.

The alleged rapes took place between January 2015 and January 2016 and involved two victims, according to a criminal complaint filed in district court. At the time of the reported crimes, one victim was 13 and the other was 12.

Wells is accused of taping one victim's mouth and holding her down, the complaint says.

Wells has not yet entered a plea in his case.

It is unclear when the alleged crimes, which were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, were reported. A Sheriff's Office spokeswoman previously declined to comment to the Journal-World on the timeline.

Wells is now scheduled to appear in court on June 1. He is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

