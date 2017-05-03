House calls off tax debate amid new talks with Brownback

— Republican leaders in the Kansas House on Wednesday abruptly called off plans to debate a new tax bill, in part because talks are continuing with Gov. Sam Brownback over a possible compromise plan to address the state’s looming budget shortfall. But they indicated a vote could come later in the day, or possibly Thursday.

The House had been expected to come in at 1 p.m. Wednesday to take up a bill that had come out of a conference committee less than 24 hours earlier. That plan would roll back many of the tax cuts Brownback championed in 2012 by creating a new, third tax bracket for upper income earners and raising income tax rates across the board starting July 1.

It also would have repealed the so-called “LLC loophole” that exempts from state taxes certain nonwage business income for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

The plan was expected to generate a little more than $500 million in additional revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and about $550 million the following year.

That would have been enough to balance the state’s regular budget, officials said, but would not have provided any additional revenue needed to fund a new school finance package.

It was the second day in a row that lawmakers called off debate on a tax plan. On Tuesday, the Senate canceled its plan to debate a smaller income tax package after leaders determined it did not have enough votes to pass.

House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton, said the bill that was up for debate had support but that a vote on Wednesday would not reflect a true measure of its support.

Democrats and many moderate Republicans have been saying they want to vote first on a school finance plan, which is certain to add to the state’s revenue needs.

“We need to know exactly what we need,” said Rep. Tom Sawyer, of Wichita, the ranking Democrat on the House Taxation Committee. “We need to know exactly how much to put into schools. We need to know how much it takes to balance the budget. The problem with trying to do it early is, we don’t really know what the numbers are.”

Republican leaders in both the House and Senate, however, have said they want to pass a tax package first, then deal with school finance as a separate issue.

“When we build our budget, some things are always put off until we know what our revenue numbers are going to be,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, said. “This would complete that part of the data we’re looking for. There’s still discussion that if this type of package doesn’t raise enough for schools, money could be put inside the school package as well. That option is still available as well.”

During a GOP caucus meeting Wednesday afternoon, Ryckman said the debate was called off because members on both sides of the aisle wanted more specific information about how much money the bill would raise and what the state’s budget forecast looks like.

He said he expected Brownback would veto the bill if it reached his desk, in which case the bill would need support from two-thirds majorities in both chambers — 84 votes in the House and 27 in the Senate — to override a veto.

But he also confirmed that talks are continuing with Brownback over a possible compromise.

“Yes, those conversations are also going along, and then of course we’re looking at a 21 and 63 number at that point,” he said, referring to the simple majorities needed to pass a bill in the Senate and House respectively.

