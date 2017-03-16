Online survey open for parking study in downtown and surrounding neighborhoods

The city is looking for additional input for a parking study that will inform a 10-year parking plan for downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

The study area encompasses a dozen neighborhoods, including East Lawrence, Old West Lawrence and the Oread Neighborhood. The online survey follows community meetings in January, and the input gathered will be one element of the study.

The study will be used to help develop the city’s first comprehensive parking plan. The plan will review existing parking, projected demand based on anticipated development, and strategies to address availability, according to a news release. Ultimately, the plan will provide recommendations for improving the city's parking operations.

Increasing density downtown and in surrounding neighborhoods has strained the parking availability in the area, and the plan could include recommendations regarding city parking ordinances, parking facilities and permitting, as well as technology and automation.

The survey can be completed online via Lawrence Listens, and it will be available through March 28. The survey is open to those outside of the study area, and the city is encouraging residents, business owners, employees and frequent visitors to participate.

Those with questions or comments can contact Brandon McGuire at 832-3400.

