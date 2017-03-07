Lawrence man arrested in connection with early-morning robbery

A Lawrence man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a robbery earlier that morning.

Norris McHale Hunter, 35, was arrested at 2:47 p.m Monday on suspicion of aggravated robbery, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs. He was arrested at his home at 2406 Alabama St.

The Lawrence Police Department incident number listed with Hunter's arrest matches a reported robbery from early Monday morning.

That robbery was reported at 1:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Sixth Street, the activity logs say. Twelve officers responded to the incident.

Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree said in an email on Monday that two victims involved declined medical treatment at the scene. She declined to answer additional questions about the incident.

Hunter is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond.

