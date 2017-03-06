Information session on potential whitewater outdoor center scheduled for Thursday

An information session about the potential whitewater outdoor center proposed for Clinton State Park has been scheduled for Thursday.
The session will cover proposed plans, details and a timetable of the potential project as well as address residents' questions and concerns.
The $70 million center would have a manmade whitewater rafting and kayaking facility, zip lines, rock climbing and a trail system. Plans for the center also include an outdoor amphitheater, restaurant, beer garden and conference center.
The leader of the project is North Carolina-based U.S. National Whitewater Center. State and local officials are going to have to figure out how to finance the construction of the center, potentially using STAR bonds.
The information sessions will be presented by Jeff Wise, president and CEO of the U.S. Whitewater Center in Charlotte, and Linda Craghead, assistant secretary for Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. The information session was scheduled for the group LiveWell Lawrence, which had requested more information about the project, but the meeting is open to all members of the public, a spokesman with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said.
The information session will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Champions Room at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Bill McGovern 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
Jeff Wise - leave our town alone. Go somewhere else and build your white water whatever.
Alex Landazuri 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
We dont want this at clinton lake. find another location.
Cille King 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
One possible problem:
Ohio teen dies from rare brain-eating amoeba after whitewater rafting in N.C. by Jennifer Saylor
Wednesday, June 22nd 2016
http://wlos.com/news/local/biltmore-hiring-for-dozens-of-position-on-the-estate
Bob Forer 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
These people obviously have some inside support. They are very persistent despite the outcry against it.
At what point in time do we need to form a citizens group to oppose it?
Cille King 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
Let's be sure that we know all the issues with a project like this. We don't want another developer to hoist an unworkable proposal (remember the automatic parking myth).
"The (NC) Center's primary feature is the world's largest and most complex recirculating artificial whitewater river. The facility cost $38 million to build, and costs $6.8 million per year to operate.[2] The river channels were designed by three-time Olympian Scott Shipley.[3]
In June 2016, prompted by the death of a teenage park-goer, the USNWC voluntarily closed the park's whitewater channels following the discovery of Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, in the park's water.[4] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the park's system for filtering and disinfecting water was inadequate, and that the concentration of Naegleria fowleri in their samples were at the highest levels the CDC had ever seen.[5] New methods for water quality maintenance are being explored before the whitewater reopens in 2017." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._National_Whitewater_Center
Gary Pomeroy 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Interesting that the meeting is on a week-day in the morning when most folks are at work. What is wrong with holding it on a Saturday when there could be more public input . . . . Oh, sorry - guess I was not thinking . . . .
Theodore Calvin 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Yeah, they are requesting RSVP's too. Wonder why (rhetorical question)?
Theodore Calvin 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
They must have edited that and decided an RSVP was not necessary, or more likely that it made the session look contrived, scripted, and they were vetting the potential attendees. Was looking at a cached version on my cell from earlier and it clearly says: "The info session will be from 10:30 am to noon Thurs in the Champions room at SPL, 100 Rock Chalk Lane. RSVP to : Isaacheinen..."
Chad Lawhorn 34 minutes ago
Hi: The genesis of the meeting is a bit different than what we first thought. It was scheduled to meeting held at the request of LiveWell Lawrence, according to a spokesman for KDWPT. I think that played into the day of week and time. But I did confirm with KDWPT that the meeting is open to anyone to attend. I would suspect there will be a broader community-wide meeting at more friendly time if this project proceeds. Thanks, Chad Lawhorn, Editor
Bob Summers 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Will it be a sanctuary whitewater center?
Greg Cooper 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Yes, Bob, they'll even let you in. Have a swimmingly good time.
Larry Sturm 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Do not let them build a park in the Clinton state park. Let them buy their own land and build their park that has lots of problems. NO TAX DOLLARS BACKING IT.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Notice how they are having this during the day when most people are working.
Larry Sturm 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
If you will look it up Brownback is pushing it for possible tax dollars.
Theodore Calvin 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Brownback pushed it 2 years ago and there was only one proposal, which got no traction. The meeting is being held at RCP too, makes one wonder if a Fritzel is involved. I would almost guarantee. If that's the case wait for KU to get behind it and help bait and switch us with another wonderful gift for our city.
Jenny Hutchinson 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
This will never happen. Let this guy have his meetings.
Cheryl Nelsen 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
I'm thinking that's the attitude that got Trump elected.
Greg Cooper 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Oh, gosh, here's another way for the state to gather some money: sell public land to a private concern. God help us that they should even think that was a good idea.
Sign in to comment