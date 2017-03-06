Information session on potential whitewater outdoor center scheduled for Thursday

An information session about the potential whitewater outdoor center proposed for Clinton State Park has been scheduled for Thursday.

The session will cover proposed plans, details and a timetable of the potential project as well as address residents' questions and concerns.

The $70 million center would have a manmade whitewater rafting and kayaking facility, zip lines, rock climbing and a trail system. Plans for the center also include an outdoor amphitheater, restaurant, beer garden and conference center.

The leader of the project is North Carolina-based U.S. National Whitewater Center. State and local officials are going to have to figure out how to finance the construction of the center, potentially using STAR bonds.

The information sessions will be presented by Jeff Wise, president and CEO of the U.S. Whitewater Center in Charlotte, and Linda Craghead, assistant secretary for Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. The information session was scheduled for the group LiveWell Lawrence, which had requested more information about the project, but the meeting is open to all members of the public, a spokesman with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said.

The information session will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Champions Room at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane.

