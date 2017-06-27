Preliminary hearing scheduled for Eudora man accused of killing security guard at bar

A Eudora man charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder has been scheduled to appear in court next month for a preliminary hearing, at which a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to order a trial in the case.

Danny William Queen, 36, of Eudora, is accused of killing one man and attempting to kill two other people outside a Eudora bar early Saturday morning.

The incident allegedly occurred after Queen got into a fight outside D-dubs Bar and Grill, 10 W. Ninth St. in Eudora. Queen allegedly shot and killed Bo Matthew Hopson, 32, of Eudora, who was working security at the bar. According to prosecutors, Queen then allegedly attempted to shoot two other people but was prevented from doing so after his gun jammed.

Queen is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Queen was arrested Saturday and made his second appearance in court Tuesday morning to schedule his preliminary hearing. Queen appeared alongside his court-appointed defense attorney, Dakota Loomis, and did not say anything during the brief court appearance.

Queen is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $1 million bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25 at 9:30 a.m. in Douglas County District Court.

