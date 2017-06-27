All WOW services to convert to new company by early Wednesday morning

The final changeover from WOW cable, telecom and internet services to Midco will be complete by early Wednesday morning.

Midco spokeswoman Paige Pearson Meyer said customers' services aren't expected to be affected by the conversion, which will occur Wednesday from midnight to 6 a.m.

"We don’t expect (a service disruption); we certainly hope that there is not one," Meyer said.

If customers do have service issues, Midco recommends that customers restart their equipment. If problems continue, customers can contact Midco at 1-800-888-1300 or Midco.com/Contact.

Customers’ services and pricing won’t change as part of the conversion unless requested, Meyer said.

“Customers won’t experience any service changes when they officially change over to our services (Wednesday) and service pricing will not change unless customers change their level of service,” Meyer said.

She said customers who want to change or add services can do so anytime before or after the conversion. Once customers register their account online, service options and prices for Midco’s new Kansas customers are available on Midco’s website.

The sale of WOW to Midco was announced in October, and the acquisition was finalized in January. As part of its purchase of WOW, Midco is taking on more than 30,000 cable, telecom and internet customers in Douglas, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties.

“We’re so excited and really looking forward to putting our roots down in Lawrence,” Meyer said.

For now, Midco's customer service center will continue to be located in the Riverfront Plaza in downtown Lawrence. Meyer said Midco is still in the process of negotiating a lease for its new location near the intersection of South Iowa Street and West 31st Street.

Last month, Midco announced that it will discontinue Channel 6, 6News and its associated news website and expand Midco’s own sports network in Lawrence. Meyer said Channel 6 will continue as is until early August, after which the station will be repurposed for the sports network.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.