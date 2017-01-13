Sale final: Regional company purchases Lawrence cable TV, internet operations

The sale of WOW, which provides cable, telecom and internet services in the Lawrence area, is now final.

The pending sale was announced in October, and Midco officials announced Friday that the acquisition was final.

WOW has more than 30,000 customers in Douglas, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties. As part of the sale, Midco has also acquired Channel 6, which broadcasts daily news, weather and sports, as well as other local shows such as “The Not So Late Show.”

Midco is a regional cable, internet and service provider with businesses in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

During a transitional period, WOW staff in the Lawrence office will continue to provide the same services and day-to-day support via phone and through local field technicians, who install services and complete service calls, according to a news release.

An operational transfer of services will be announced at a later date, according to the release.

