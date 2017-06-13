Lawrence man charged after allegedly threatening officer with a fork

A 26-year-old Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with felony aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer after allegedly threatening an officer with a fork.

A complaint filed by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office alleges that the man, Eldawan Anthony, committed a number of crimes Sunday, including threatening a police officer with a deadly weapon, a fork, felony interference with a law enforcement officer and two felony counts of aggravated battery and making a criminal threat.



Anthony’s bail was set at $5,000. According to Douglas County Jail logs, he remained in jail Tuesday morning.

Police provided no other information about the incident.

