House advances bill delaying portion of new amusement park ride law

— The Kansas House advanced a bill Thursday that would delay enforcement of a new law passed earlier this session that requires amusement park rides to undergo regular, independent inspections.

The new law, which Gov. Sam Brownback signed in April, is scheduled to take effect July 1. But officials at the Kansas Department of Labor, which will be in charge of conducting random inspections, asked to delay that for one year, saying the department needed time to hire and train inspectors.

But the House was unwilling to go that far. The bill advanced on Thursday would only delay, until Jan. 1, 2018, a provision that allows criminal prosecution for operating rides without a valid permit issued by the Department of Labor.

The new bill also says no provision can be enforced until the Labor Department adopts rules and regulations pertaining to amusement ride inspections and training.

In a related move, during debate over the House's budget bill, the House deleted $267,399 that the Labor Department had requested to add three full-time positions to implement the law.

Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, proposed that amendment, saying funding for the positions was already provided through fees the agency will charge for issuing amusement ride permits. His amendment directed that money to be used to pay for more live streaming of legislative proceedings.

The original bill was prompted by the death last summer of Rep. Scott Schwab's 10-year-old son, Caleb, at a water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan.

In May, a 15-month-old Wichita girl was electrocuted when she touched a metal fence near a bounce house at a carnival that had been set up at a shopping center.

