3 men apprehended after police respond to firearms incidents

Three men were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after Lawrence police officers responded to three incidents reported to have involved firearms.

According to a Lawrence Police Department press release, officers responded first at 5:37 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery in a business’ parking lot at 23rd and Louisiana streets.

As officers arrived at that location at 5:41 p.m., a second firearm-related event was reported in the 1900 block of Rhode Island Street, involving suspects matching the description of the robbery suspects in the first incident, the release said.

Just 30 seconds later, dispatchers reported a disturbance with a firearm in the area of 15th Street and Haskell Avenue, the release said. On their arrival at that scene, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one reportedly involved in the earlier two incidents, according to the release. After a brief vehicle chase, the three suspects abandoned their vehicle at the 1500 block of Hanscom Road and were apprehended after a foot chase, the release said.

Investigators believe all three incidents were related. The release said that authorities also believe Wednesday afternoon’s events were related to the reported home invasion and burglary Lawrence police officers investigated Tuesday night in the 1700 block of 24th Street.

