Lawrence Police Department investigating armed home invasion, burglary

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating an armed home invasion and burglary that occurred Tuesday in south Lawrence.

According to police, about 11 p.m. Tuesday, three male suspects forced entry into a residence in the 1700 block of West 24th Street and left with property belonging to the residents. At least two of the suspects had firearms, and one of the guns was fired during the incident, according to police. The bullet did not strike anyone.

Two victims suffered minor injuries from the incident, but did not require medical attention, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed anything in the area of the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

