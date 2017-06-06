Officer injured while responding to rollover accident on West Sixth Street

A Lawrence police officer was injured while responding to a rollover accident Tuesday morning, and several lanes of West Sixth Street were closed while police investigated.

The officer was injured at Sixth Street and Crestline Drive shortly before 11 a.m., police said in a news release. The officer was in his vehicle when a Ford Ranger struck it. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said, and he was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The officer is an 8-year veteran of the department. He was not named in the news release.

Police did not say whether anyone else was injured in the initial rollover accident or the second crash. Emergency radio traffic indicated units responded to the rollover accident around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.

