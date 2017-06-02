Lawrence native is the director of “Wonder Woman,” opening today

Lawrence native and noted filmmaker Patty Jenkins will see her newest movie, "Wonder Woman," released in theaters across the United States on Friday. The blockbuster, about an Amazonian princess turned superhero, is the first live-action movie directed by a woman to secure a $100 million budget.

As reported in a 2004 Journal-World article about the making of Jenkins' crime drama "Monster," the filmmaker lived in Lawrence from kindergarten through her junior year at Lawrence High School, in 1988. "Monster," Jenkins' last film, was widely praised by critics, earning star Charlize Theron an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" stars Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot in the titular role, with Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Danny Huston, among others, in supporting roles. The film currently has a 93 percent "Certified Fresh" rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

You can catch "Wonder Woman" at Lawrence's Regal Southwind Stadium 12 theater starting Friday afternoon. The theater will have 3D showings as well as standard ones.

