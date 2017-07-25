Today's news

Judge says Kobach has shown pattern of misleading court, won’t lift fine or deposition order

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, in Topeka.

Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP. Enlarge photo.

By Associated Press

July 25, 2017

WICHITA — A federal judge says Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has demonstrated a pattern of misleading the court about the facts and record in a voting rights case.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson refused Tuesday to reconsider a $1,000 fine and order requiring Kobach to submit to a deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Kobach's spokeswoman says they are reviewing the ruling.

A magistrate judge had fined Kobach for misrepresenting the contents of documents he took into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump and a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

Robinson cited three earlier instances where Kobach mischaracterized the record or exhibits. She says sanctions are necessary to deter him from misleading the court in the future.

Kobach is vice chairman of President Donald Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Michael Kort 7 minutes ago

Kobach thinks that he is above the law ?.......why,..... of course ! Kobach as usual !

Misinformation is Kobach's Job .

He doesn't realize that The Donald will get around to turning on him as he has on Jeff Sessions and Shawn Spicer when he can't prove his imagined massive voter fraud to reverse Trumps loss of the popular vote .

