Douglas County jury convicts man of aggravated assault on sheriff’s deputy

A man who pulled a gun on a deputy during a disturbance in 2015 was convicted this week in Douglas County District Court.

A jury on Wednesday convicted John B. Crawford, 52, of Lawrence of aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and interference with duties, District Attorney Charles Branson said in an email. Crawford was found not guilty of domestic battery in the case, Branson said.

The night of Aug. 2, 2015, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were responding to a disturbance involving Crawford and a woman at a residence in the 600 block of East 715 Road , the Journal-World previously reported.

While deputies were speaking to Crawford and the woman separately, Crawford pulled a gun, although he did not fire it. After fighting with deputies, Crawford was subdued and taken into custody.

Both Crawford and a deputy suffered injuries. Crawford's arm was hurt, and both he and the deputy were treated and released from a local hospital.

Crawford’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.