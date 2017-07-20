Massive water main break in Emporia prompts widespread advisories

EMPORIA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued boil water advisories for 12 public water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties.

The advisories were issued Thursday after a major water main break in Emporia left that city nearly without water.

The health department says the line break caused a loss of pressure that could result in bacterial contamination in Emporia and other systems.

The city of Emporia also is under a boil advisory. Others involved in the advisories include Admire, Allen, Coffee County Rural Water District 2E, Hartford, Lyon County water districts 1-5, Olpe and Park Place Communities Management in Lyon County.

The advisory will be in effect until the line break issues can be resolved.

