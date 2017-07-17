Sheriff’s office identifies Lawrence man killed in motorcycle wreck involving deer

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle wreck early Sunday morning just east of Lawrence.

Felipe Jesus “Jesse” del Campo, 56, of Lawrence, was flown to the University of Kansas hospital after the wreck and died of his injuries later on Sunday, said Sgt. Kristen Channel of the sheriff’s office.

The wreck, which involved two motorcycles and a deer, happened shortly after midnight Sunday in the 1600 block of North 1550 Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man driving the first motorcycle swerved to miss a deer, and his motorcycle ended up on its side, Channel said. She said the driver of the second motorcycle, del Campo, was unable to avoid the first wrecked motorcycle and struck it, also wrecking.

The driver of the first motorcycle, Robert Heafey, 51, of Lawrence, received nonlife-threatening injuries, Channel said.

