Two men injured in motorcycle crash east of Lawrence

Two men were injured when they crashed their motorcycles in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer just east of Lawrence early Sunday.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of North 1550 Road in Wakarusa Township.

Radio traffic from the scene indicates each man was on his own motorcycle. The first rider reportedly laid his motorcycle down, at speed, in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer in the road. The second rider was unable to avoid hitting the first rider and was thrown off of his motorcycle. The deer escaped without being struck.

The rider who was thrown sustained critical injuries. The other rider's injuries were described as minor. Both men were reported to be in their early to mid 50's.

A LifeStar helicopter landed at Hobbs Park, near the intersection of East 11th Street and Delaware Street in Lawrence, and transported one man to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

The second man was transported to Stormont-Vail in Topeka by a Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical ambulance.

Wakarusa Township Fire was assisted by the Lawrence Fire Department at the helicopter landing zone.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

