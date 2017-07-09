Affidavit: Man charged with sex assault repeatedly groped Uber driver during harrowing ride

A Lawrence Uber driver said he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a man he picked up during his St. Patrick’s Day shift, according to a court document that led to the accused man’s arrest.

The Uber driver, whose name is redacted from the document, told Lawrence police that he’d been working the evening of March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, into the morning of March 18, when he picked up the man, according to the document. The Uber driver reported the crime to police the evening of March 18.

Landon J. Roberson, 22, was charged April 11 in Douglas County District Court with one count of aggravated sexual battery, a felony, in connection with the case. He was arrested May 16, and posted $4,000 surety bond the same day, according to court records.

The affidavit in support of Roberson’s arrest was requested by and recently released to the Journal-World. Statements and other information in the document have not been proven in court.

According to the affidavit, the Uber driver gave this account to police:

He was sent to pick up someone named Landon at the Lawrence Community Shelter, 3655 E. 25th St. Initially, he couldn’t find the man, but eventually located him on Kansas Highway 10 under an overpass, possibly E. 1750 Road, and picked him up about 3 a.m. March 18.

The man sat in the front seat and, within 30 seconds, reached across the console, pinned the driver against the door with his left hand and grabbed his genitals with his right, according to the affidavit. The driver said he did not want to be touched, and the passenger stopped momentarily, but did the same thing again shortly thereafter.

The passenger requested to be taken to a location in the county, which the driver refused. The passenger then requested to go to Tennessee Street because “there is always a party happening” there.

On the trip through Lawrence, the passenger continued to grab the driver’s genitals and tried to put his hand in his pants about a dozen times, according to the affidavit.

Each time the driver told him to stop, the passenger became agitated and angry. The driver told police that “he was in fear of his life because he did not know what Landon would do to him or what Landon was capable of doing.”

The driver dropped the passenger off near 11th and Massachusetts streets. According to Uber fare records cited in the affidavit, that was about 3:15 a.m.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office booking log, Roberson had been arrested earlier that morning, at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Massachusetts St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

According to the court affidavit, Roberson was released from the jail — which is near the homeless shelter — at about 2:15 a.m.

Roberson’s attorney, Charles Whitman, reached Friday, declined to comment on the case.

Roberson’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 25.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.