Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery

A Lawrence man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman.

Landon Jeffery Roberson, 22, was arrested at the Douglas County Jail. He faces a single felony charge of aggravated sexual battery.

The charge, which was filed in Douglas County District Court on April 11, alleges that Roberson overcame the reported victim, who is 30 years old, using force or fear. The reported crime took place on March 18, the document indicates.

The incident was reported to police that same day at 7:13 p.m., according to the Lawrence Police Department's daily activity logs.

Where the report was taken is unclear because the address is redacted in the activity logs.

Roberson was released from the jail later Tuesday after posting a $750 bond. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

Aside from his recent arrest and charge, Roberson does not have a criminal history in Douglas County.

Additional information was not immediately available.

