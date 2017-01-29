Barker Avenue house fire brought under control

Firefighters were called to the intersection of East 15th Street and Barker Avenue on a report of house fire shortly after 3:30 Sunday morning.

Lawrence Police were first to arrive and reported flames visible from the back of the house on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Firefighters arrived and began an interior attack on the fire.

Radio traffic indicates firefighters completed an initial search of the house and did not locate anyone inside.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are on scene working to determine what caused the fire.

Check back with this report and the Lawrence Journal-World for updates.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Lawrence Journal-World. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.