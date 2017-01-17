New details emerge regarding chase involving Lawrence police, Douglas County deputies

Police reports offer a few additional details regarding a chase early Thursday morning that involved more than a dozen law enforcement officials from multiple agencies.

At 12:22 a.m. Thursday, 15 Lawrence police officers responded to an "attempt to elude" call near the intersection of Clinton Parkway and Crestline Drive, according to department activity logs.

Douglas County sheriff's deputies helped to set up a perimeter and assisted in a search regarding the chase, said Sgt. Kristen Dymacek. However, because the incident is under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department, Dymacek declined to comment further.

Tuesday morning, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads declined to offer additional information, citing the ongoing investigation. However, the public pages of police reports offer a small glimpse of what happened.

Although the chase began on Lawrence city streets, it ended on a park trail or outdoor recreational area, the report indicates. It is not clear precisely where the chase ended, but the incident lasted until 2:37 a.m.

The report indicates police are unclear as to why the suspect ran and it is not clear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The report also lists three offenses that took place during the chase: reckless driving, felony obstruction and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer while committing five or more moving violations.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests in the Douglas County Jail booking logs bear an incident report matching the chase.

Additional information was not immediately available.

