Lawrence police, Douglas County deputies led on early morning chase

More than a dozen law enforcement officials from multiple agencies took part in a pursuit early Thursday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department activity logs indicate a total of 15 officers responded to an 'attempt to elude' call at 12:22 a.m. near the intersection of Clinton Parkway and Crestline Drive.

Thursday afternoon Lawrence Police Department spokesman Drew Fennelly could not offer additional details on the incident, citing incomplete police reports.

When asked about a chase, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said deputies helped LPD "by helping set up a perimeter and assisting in the search." Because LPD is investigating the incident, Dymacek declined to offer additional details.

As of Thursday afternoon no arrests in the Douglas County Jail booking logs bear an incident number matching the pursuit.

Additional details were not immediately available.

