House panel to hear gun debate as KU faculty denounce current law

— A Kansas House committee is expected to vote as early as Wednesday on one of two bills that would roll back part of the state's requirements to allow people to carry concealed weapons in most public buildings.

Rep. John Barker, R-Abilene, who chairs the House Federal and State Affairs Committee, said last week that he intended to work on one of the bills Wednesday, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not publicly announced which bill that would be.

The requirements, which are scheduled to take effect July 1, apply to college and university campuses as well as most municipal and county-owned buildings, including public hospitals and community mental health centers, unless they provide adequate security to prevent anyone from bringing weapons into the building.

Those were part of a broader concealed-carry bill that lawmakers passed in 2013, but campuses and local governments were allowed to exempt themselves for four years.

One of the bills would extend those exemptions indefinitely, while another would apply only to the University of Kansas hospital complex in Kansas City, Kan.

Some members of the committee have said the KU hospital bill stands the best chance of passing out of the committee, but if that is the bill the committee works on Wednesday, there would likely be amendments to extend the exemption to all other public hospitals and health care facilities.

Also Wednesday, the committee is scheduled to hear testimony on another gun-related bill dealing with slot machines at parimutuel race tracks. How much time the committee spends debating the gun bill could depend on how much time is consumed by testimony on the race track bill.

Meanwhile, a group of KU faculty members issued a statement Tuesday in which they "decry in the strongest terms possible" the current law that will soon require campuses to permit concealed guns.

"We believe that granting permission for guns on campus undermines the very essence of what makes a university great," read the statement from Faculty for a Safer Campus. "A law granting 'conceal and carry' on campus is a deep and profound impediment to our achieving the greatness to which we aspire."

David Roediger, a history professor at KU, said the group includes about 50 KU faculty members. He also said the wording of the statement was similar to that of a resolution adopted in December by the University Senate, an elected body made up of faculty, staff and students, as well as statements issued by whole departments on campus.

During testimony on the bill last week, officials from several campuses warned that if the law is allowed to take effect, some faculty members will leave Kansas, and the state may have a more difficult time recruiting students from other states.

But supporters of the current law insisted that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees individuals a right to self defense, and that people should not have to give up that right whenever they walk onto a campus or into a public building.

