One man injured in crash with parked SUV

Lawrence Police are investigating after a man crashed his car into a parked SUV in the 700 block of West 25th Street early Monday morning.

The crash was reported to emergency dispatchers around 1:10 a.m.

Radio traffic from Lawrence Fire Medical units at the scene indicated that damage to the vehicles was significant and the driver was able to get himself out of his car before they arrived.

A Life Star helicopter landed near South Middle School and then transported the injured man to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

The man, only identified as being in his mid-20's, was said to be in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Radio traffic indicated the man was not wearing a seat belt and is believed to have hit his head on the windshield during the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

