Affidavit: Face tattoos helped identify suspect in armed home invasion, sex assault

Victims of an armed home invasion robbery and sexual assault in May told police that their attacker had tattoos on his face — specifically, an “angel wing” tattoo under each eye.

That description helped Lawrence police identify Elmoses Blackwell, 27, of Denver, as the suspect, according to an affidavit prepared by police in support of Blackwell’s arrest. The Journal-World requested and recently received the document from Douglas County District Court, where Blackwell is charged in the incident.

About a week after the May 28 robbery and sex assault, Blackwell was arrested after a separate crime spree that included an armed home invasion and armed street robbery.

Stemming from those crimes, which occurred June 6 and June 7, Blackwell is charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, as well as one count each of aggravated burglary and kidnapping, all felonies.

After that arrest, Blackwell also was identified as the suspect in the May incident and charged in October with one count of aggravated criminal sodomy against an 18-year-old victim, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary. Charges allege that Blackwell entered an apartment on Emery Road and — while armed with a gun — stole guns, TVs, cellphones, money, keys and cars from the first victim and another 18-year-old.

According to the affidavit in the May case:

Two people — a resident of the apartment and his girlfriend — told police they were watching TV about 9:30 p.m. May 28 when they heard knocking at the door.

When the knocking continued, the resident got up and approached the door, but before he got to it a man with a handgun came in, followed by two other men. The gunman pointed the weapon at the resident, said something like “this is not a joke, where is the ‘weed’” and then hit him in the head with the butt of the gun.

After going through the apartment, the suspects forced the resident and his girlfriend into a bedroom, where the man with the face tattoos pointed his gun at the victims and ordered the woman to perform a sex act on him.

The suspects then left with the stolen items.

The resident’s description of the gunman included “angel wing” tattoos under each of his eyes.

Later, another person connected the tattooed man with the June robbery spree.

That person told police that he’d been given a gaming system — which police matched to the one stolen in the June 6 home invasion — from a man with “splashes” tattoos under his eyes.

Though victims in the May apartment robbery told police that two other men were with the tattooed suspect, descriptions of those men were less detailed.

No one but Blackwell has been charged in connection with the case, District Attorney Charles Branson’s office said this week.

Blackwell’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Blackwell’s appointed attorney, Jim Rumsey, did not return a call from the Journal-World seeking comment.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has declined to release Blackwell’s mugshot to the Journal-World. Blackwell was previously incarcerated in Colorado, where the Department of Corrections has a mugshot available.

Related story Nov. 1, 2017 — Suspect in June armed robberies now charged in additional armed robbery, sex assault

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.