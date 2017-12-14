Bed bugs found in Wichita City Hall

WICHITA — Officials are working to rid Wichita's City Hall of bed bugs.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the bugs have been found in the building's fifth floor. It houses some Wichita police offices, including their public relations division, public records and warrants.

City spokesman Van Williams said in a statement that a treatment plan has been developed to get rid of the bugs. He says the goal is to provide a "safe environment for employees and citizens."

The wingless bugs feed off human and animal blood.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.