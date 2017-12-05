Mother and her boyfriend charged with murder in case of boy found encased in concrete

WICHITA — Two people are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old Kansas boy whose body was discovered encased in concrete.

The remains of Evan C. Brewer were discovered Sept. 2 inside a Wichita house where his mother once lived.

The boy's mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, were charged Tuesday in his death.

Bodine and Miller lived at the home where the boy's body was found. The child had been the subject of a custody battle for months.

A landlord cleaning the home alerted police after finding a suspicious concrete structure emitting an odor.

The boy is the grandson of former Wichita mayor and gubernatorial candidate Carl Brewer.

Miller and Bodine are each being held on $500,000 bail. Their attorneys did not immediately return a message.

