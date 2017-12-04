Preliminary hearing for downtown Lawrence triple murder case pushed back a month

Three men charged in connection with the downtown Lawrence triple homicide will not have their preliminary hearing this week.

The hearing has been pushed back more than a month, and is now slated to last two days instead of one.

Law enforcement recently gave the Douglas County district attorney's office a data dump in the case — too much information to copy, share with defense attorneys and review before Thursday, when the preliminary hearing had been scheduled.

On Monday, Judge Sally Pokorny approved the DA’s request to continue the preliminary hearing based on the “voluminous amount of discovery that’s come in,” she said.

She rescheduled the hearing for Jan. 11 and Jan. 19, split because there weren’t two back-to-back days that the judge and all attorneys were available.

DA Charles Branson said that, in late November, his office received from law enforcement about two dozen discs containing information in the case. Branson said his office was still in the process of copying those files for the three defense attorneys and, as of Monday morning, still hadn’t finished doing so.

The shootings happened about 1:40 a.m. Oct. 1 at the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts streets, where, police say, a flurry of gunfire erupted from a physical altercation. A Shawnee woman and two Topeka men were killed by the gunfire, and two other Topeka men were hurt.

Anthony L. Roberts Jr. is charged with one count of first-degree felony murder in the death of Leah Brown, 22; two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tre’Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, 24; and one count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Tahzay Rayton two times.

Topeka-based attorney Jennifer Chaffee is representing Roberts. He remains jailed on $1 million bond.

Ahmad M. Rayton, 22, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Royelle Hunt in the leg. He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rayton, whose appointed attorney is Michael Clarke, is jailed on $1 million bond.

Dominique J. McMillon, 19, is charged with one count of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening a person named Robert Wheeler with a gun, and one count of battery, also against Wheeler.

McMillon is being held on $25,000 bond. His appointed attorney is J.C. Gilroy.

