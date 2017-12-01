Judge says Kansas officials in contempt over records request

— A judge says he will find officials at Larned State Hospital in contempt for not turning over records on the man charged with the murder of a Kansas police officer.

Wyandotte County District Judge Wes Griffin said Friday the hospital has not responded to repeated record requests on Jamaal Lewis. He is charged with capital murder in the death of Kansas City, Kansas, police Capt. Robert Melton.

The Kansas City Star reported Griffin says mental health experts need them to determine competency for trial, and requests from prosecutors and defense attorneys have not been met.

Griffin says he is reluctant to enter a contempt order and would wait until Monday to send the notice.

Melton was killed last year while attempting to stop a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

