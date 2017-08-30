Eileen Horn takes oath of office for 10th District House seat

— Lawrence Democrat Eileen Horn became the newest member of the Kansas House of Representatives Wednesday when she was sworn in to the 10th District seat formerly held by John Wilson, who resigned this summer.

Horn, 37, is currently the sustainability coordinator for the city of Lawrence and Douglas County, but she said she plans to resign those positions at the end of December in order to concentrate on her legislative duties.

"We had talked about me trying to do both, and I really wanted to give my full to this. It's a big job and I want to be all-in," Horn said.

Horn also said that in the Legislature, she plans to continue focusing on sustainability issues, in the broadest sense of that term.

"It's not just environmental sustainability, but also social justice," she said. "I'm very passionate about Medicaid expansion and working on key platform issues that the party has been working on. But more generally, I'm just encouraged by the collegial atmosphere and the positive teamwork that occurred at the end of the last session, and I'm excited to be part of that."

The atmosphere at the end of the 2017 session was more collegial for some than others. In those final days, lawmakers overrode Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that reversed course on many of the tax cuts he had championed in 2012.

They also passed a bill exempting publicly owned hospitals and health care facilities from having to comply with a state mandate to allow concealed firearms, a bill that Brownback allowed to become law without his signature.

And they passed a new school funding formula that reinstates many of the features of an old formula that Brownback convinced lawmakers to repeal in 2015, a bill that Brownback signed, despite some reservations.

That school finance formula is still under review at the Kansas Supreme Court. A decision in that case is expected at any time.

Horn is married to Rick Martin, of Lawrence, a chef and co-owner of Limestone Pizza, 814 Massachusetts St. They have a 2-year-old son, Leo, and another child on the way.

