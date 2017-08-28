Traffic lights at two Lawrence intersections out because of vehicle accidents

The traffic lights at two Lawrence intersections are out because of vehicle accidents.

The traffic light at the intersection of 23rd and Massachusetts streets is out, and the intersection will remain a four-way stop until crews can complete repairs, according to a city news release. The traffic light was damaged in a car accident between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Monday. The repair work is expected to take most of the day.

The traffic light at the intersection of 33rd and Iowa streets is also out, and the intersection is currently a four-way stop until crews can complete repairs, according to the release. The traffic light was damaged in a car accident Sunday. The release did not specify how long those repairs will take to complete.

The release advises that motorists should expect delays in both areas.

