Today's news

Three people killed in crash on K-10 in Olathe; detour in place for eastbound motorists

Staff reports

August 24, 2017

Advertisement

Olathe — Three people have been killed in what is being investigated as a single-car crash on eastbound Kansas Highway 10 in Olathe, according to radio traffic monitored by Journal-World news partner Operation 100 News.

Olathe Police and Johnson County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of K-10 at Cedar Creek Parkway about 3:20 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a crash.

Radio traffic from the scene indicates three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound traffic on K-10 is being diverted to Cedar Creek Parkway and then back onto eastbound K-10. It wasn't clear how long the detour may be in place.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.

Check back with this report and the Lawrence Journal-World for updates on this breaking story.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Lawrence Journal-World. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Set'em Up Jacks Country Fried Thursday! Chicken or steak · Country fried chicken, $7.99 Country fried steak, $8.99 ...

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 Fried Steak Sandwich · Served with a side. 11 a.m. to 4 ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail