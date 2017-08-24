Three people killed in crash on K-10 in Olathe; detour in place for eastbound motorists

— Three people have been killed in what is being investigated as a single-car crash on eastbound Kansas Highway 10 in Olathe, according to radio traffic monitored by Journal-World news partner Operation 100 News.

Olathe Police and Johnson County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of K-10 at Cedar Creek Parkway about 3:20 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a crash.

Radio traffic from the scene indicates three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound traffic on K-10 is being diverted to Cedar Creek Parkway and then back onto eastbound K-10. It wasn't clear how long the detour may be in place.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.

Check back with this report and the Lawrence Journal-World for updates on this breaking story.

