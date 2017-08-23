U.S. Rep. Yoder calls for bipartisanship in Congress at town hall

A Republican congressman in Kansas sought Tuesday night to sound bipartisan, centrist notes while defending the GOP’s approach on health care and other issues during a town hall meeting in a district that President Trump narrowly lost last year and with national Democrats already targeting him.

Rep. Kevin Yoder told about 100 people at the city hall in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe that he’s willing to break with Trump, citing what he saw as the president’s inadequate response to a white nationalist gathering and violence in Charlottesville, Va. But he drew boos from many audience members when he also said he believes Trump genuinely wants to make the U.S. better.

His 3rd Congressional District marries Democratic neighborhoods in Kansas City, Kan., with perpetually expanding acres of subdivisions and shopping centers in GOP-leaning suburbs to the south. Four of the five representatives in the past 50 years have been Republicans, but the district was centrist enough for GOP moderates and Democrats to elect Democrat Dennis Moore for 12 years before Yoder captured the seat in 2010.

Yoder mixed his defense of orthodox GOP positions, such as support for gun rights or opposition to moving the U.S. toward universal government health insurance coverage, with calls for greater bipartisanship in Congress. He touted his ability to work with Democrats on issues such as protecting individuals’ email privacy.

“Of course, I’d be happy to work with anybody that wants to work towards a solution,” he said.

Democrats smell an opportunity in Yoder’s district because Trump struggled in this corner of an otherwise safe state, and Yoder voted for the House GOP’s plan for overhauling health care. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee included Yoder’s district on its first list of 23 targets in January.

The event was Yoder’s first face-to-face town hall meeting with constituents since Trump’s election in November, though he’s done four telephone-conference forums. The Kansas City Star’s editorial board sponsored the event and picked audience members randomly from people who registered.

Dan Ferguson, a Prairie Village resident who does communications for an engineering firm, said Yoder showed he’s out of step with the district when he remarked that both the Obama and Trump presidencies had their flaws. The comments drew boos from the room.

“I love to hear the talk of bipartisanship out of Congressman Yoder, but I have yet to see a lot of production out of that,” said Ferguson, a Democrat.

Many in the crowd also clapped at the mention of universal, government-run health coverage. But outside before the event, as about 80 people gathered to hold signs quietly outside the event, the majority appeared to support Yoder.

“They were more representative of the district,” said Mary Kay Culp, executive director of the anti-abortion group Kansans for Life.

Yoder also is by Kansas standards a prodigious fundraiser and entered July with nearly $1.1 million in campaign funds.

He won his race last year by nearly 11 percentage points over unknown Democrat and area businessman Jay Sidie after outside groups flooded the district with more than $2.1 million in the final weeks of the race. The DCCC spent more than $1.3 million, and a GOP super-PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, spent about $780,000.

Yoder previously had little trouble winning and keeping the seat, even following a brief burst of international attention over a 10-second skinny dip in the Sea of Galilee during a 2011 congressional trip.

Democrats so far have six potential candidates, including Sidie; Tom Niermann, a teacher; Andrea Ramsey, the former president of a nonprofit pediatric clinic, and Brent Welder, a labor attorney.

