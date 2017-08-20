Eclipse viewing back on at Eudora schools after donations, further testing of questionable glasses

The eclipse viewing is back on for students of the Eudora school district after a thorough inspection of previously purchased eclipse sunglasses and the purchase of more.

The Journal-World reported Friday that the district believed its glasses to be counterfeit and hence unsafe. The Eudora Schools Foundation and Eudora Elementary PTO had purchased the sunglasses months in advance so all district students could watch the eclipse.

However, Eudora Superintendent Steve Splichal released a statement Sunday reporting all the sunglasses had been tested by a certified laboratory professional and found to exceed safety standards for eclipse viewing. The sunglasses were then individually inspected for defects.

In addition, two donors provided more sunglasses from verified sources, Splichal wrote. The district now has enough sunglasses for all students and to send them home with kindergarten students when they leave at noon, he wrote.

The district is planning indoor and outdoor activities for all students, Splichal wrote. Parents who want their children to remain inside should email the district by 10 a.m. Monday at eesoffice@eudoraschools.org, jeremythomas@eudroaschools.org or ronabel@eudoraschools.org.

The peak solar eclipse in Lawrence of 99.3 percent totality will occur at 1:06 p.m. Monday. Emily Heller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said there is a 65 percent chance of cloud cover during the eclipse.

“It could be scattered clouds or a thick layer of mid- to high-level clouds,” she said. “It’s really hard to predict. There’s going to be clouds, but it might not be a complete bust.”

