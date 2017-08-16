Man charged with arson after southwest Lawrence house fire

A man has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire in southwest Lawrence on Friday.

Benjamin J. Bieker, 32, of Lawrence lived at the address he’s accused of damaging by fire or explosive on Friday, according to the arson charge filed Monday in Douglas County District Court. The alleged crime is a felony.

According to the charges and county property records, James and Gayla Bieker own the house. It wasn't clear Wednesday what their relationship to the suspect is.

Bieker was arrested at the scene Friday afternoon on $5,000 bond, and remained in jail Wednesday morning, according to jail records. He was scheduled for another court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities classified the cause of the fire as “incendiary,” and it remains under investigation, Division Chief Eve Tolefree of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical said Wednesday, in an email.

According to an earlier news release from the department:

The two-alarm fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at 3432 Chance Lane. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw smoke from a broken window on the second story of the home. They extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.

All occupants of the residents got out before firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.

Damage to the home was estimated at $52,000.

The Journal-World requested Bieker’s mugshot but had not yet received a response from the sheriff’s office late Wednesday morning.

