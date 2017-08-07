Lights & Sirens: Man quickly loses job as music professor after sex crime conviction in Douglas County

The day Carlos R. Espinosa-Machado was convicted of a sex crime involving a teenager here in Douglas County, I confirmed he was employed as an assistant professor of visual and performing arts and a symphony orchestra director at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina.

The next day, he was not.

“Car­los Espinosa-Machado’s year-long ten­ure at ECSU as an as­sis­tant pro­fes­sor of vis­ual and per­form­ing arts ended Wed­nes­day,” uni­ver­sity spokesman Robert Kelly-Goss said, according to the Daily Advance of Elizabeth City. Kelly-Goss wouldn’t con­firm whether Espinosa-Machado’s sep­a­ra­tion from the university was con­nected to his conviction in Kansas.

Last week Espinosa-Machado pleaded no contest to one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes, both felonies. According to prosecutors, the crimes allegedly occurred in April and May 2016 and involved a 15-year-old girl he met on social media prior to in-person encounters in Douglas County. Espinosa-Machado was charged in May 2016.

Espinosa-Machado was required to register as a sex offender for 25 years, effective immediately following his conviction, Judge Sally Pokorny told him during last week's hearing. As of this morning, his profile had not yet appeared through name searches on the national or Kansas offender websites.

Espinosa-Machado’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

