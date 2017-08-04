Fire officials: Smoking materials caused Thursday house fire on Cimarron Drive

Today's news

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm house fire 2501 Cimarron Drive, Thursday evening, Aug. 3, 2017.

By Sara Shepherd

August 4, 2017

Improperly discarded smoking material caused a two-alarm house fire Thursday evening in Lawrence, authorities say.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical battled a house fire reported about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 2501 Cimarron Drive.

When firefighters arrived, flames were spreading into the home’s attic and front living room area, and they requested a second alarm, according to a news release from the department. Firefighters deemed the blaze under control in less than 15 minutes.

No one was hurt, according to the release. One person, who was in the process of moving out, was home at the time.

The department deemed the fire accidental, caused by improperly discarded smoking material, according to the release. Damage to the property was estimated to be $15,000.

