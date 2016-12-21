Brownback not rethinking support for concealed guns on Kansas campuses

TOPEKA — Republican Gov. Sam Brownback said Wednesday that he's not rethinking his support for a Kansas law that will allow concealed guns on state college campuses starting in July, despite opposition from faculty, students and administrators.
A law enacted by the GOP-controlled Legislature and signed by Brownback in 2013 expanded the rights of gun owners age 21 and older to carry concealed weapons into public buildings. It allowed state universities and community colleges to exempt themselves for four years.
Elections this year made the Legislature less conservative. After lawmakers open their annual session next month, they are expected to debate changing the concealed carry law for college campuses.
"I'm not inclined to think about that," Brownback told reporters after signing proclamations in his office, calling gun ownership "a constitutional right that people have."
The 2013 law allows concealed guns in public buildings unless they have adequate security measures, such as metal detectors or security guards. Those measures are costly, so concealed guns would be allowed in nearly all campus buildings, including at sporting events.
The state Board of Regents last week adopted policies for implementing the law on university campuses. The policies spell out requirements for handling guns while on campus and their storage in dormitories, offices and vehicles.
Faculty and student organizations on university campuses generally have been strongly opposed to concealed guns on campus, as have administrators. Earlier this month, elected representatives of faculty, staff and students at the University of Kansas adopted resolutions opposing the campus concealed carry law.
Joe Harrington, an English professor who is president of the University Senate at the school, called Brownback's comments "disappointing."
"Obviously, this is something that people at the local level, at the campus level, don't want and that's being imposed upon us by the state," Harrington said.
Brownback is a conservative Republican who's repeatedly backed policies favored by the National Rifle Association and other gun-rights groups, including a 2015 law that allows adults to carry concealed weapons without a state permit or mandatory training.
"I'm not rethinking my support for the Second Amendment," Brownback said, referring to the U.S. Constitution.
Related story
● Dec. 15, 2016 — Regents approve campus carry policies for KU, other state universities
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Gary Pomeroy 17 hours, 42 minutes ago
In order to re-think a position suggests that thought was involved in the first place. Considering who we are talking about that is a mighty supposition.
Paul Beyer 17 hours, 32 minutes ago
Nobody has ever accused brownie of thinking.
Greg Cooper 17 hours, 16 minutes ago
In other news, Brownkoch is thinking of nothing but his own (bought and paid for) skin.
Chris Anderson 16 hours, 37 minutes ago
"I'm not inclined to think about that." -Sam Brownback
Kind of the way he rolls on most issues, isn't it?
Bob Summers 15 hours, 33 minutes ago
I love the witty retorts from the congenital Liberals. Brownkoch , Nobody has ever accused brownie of thinking, Kind of the way he rolls on most issues, isn't it?
They remind of antics from the rabble-rouser bullies in grade school.
Thanks for the laugh!!
Greg Cooper 15 hours, 8 minutes ago
OK, then, Mr. Summers, why don't you defend the clown and his policies that have brought Kansas to its knees. You know why? Because you can't. Not in any way.
You want to talk reducing spending instead? OK, get with it. You have never put forward any idea at all that made any sense, because you can't. You make "witty repartee" because you can't deny that this governor has been the worst ever.
You, Mr. Summers, exhibit all that is wrong in public discussion: no ideas, no discussion of any reasonable, attainable repair for the state's economic disrepair. Nothing. Nada. Zip. Zilch. If you're so smart, Mr. Summers (and I do believe you have considerable intelligence) prove it. Say something that will add to the discussion rather than sidestep every issue with stupid stuff that does nothing but make you look like what you are: clueless.
Bob Summers 14 hours, 39 minutes ago
lol....why don't you defend the clown you're killing me! Stop it....
btw, just a thought. Why should anyone mull over something they have already made their mind up on? Maybe if Alpha Delta Pi gals start gunning down Kappa Sigma guys for hitting on them, Brownback can rethink his decision.
Just because a bunch of Liberals are rabble-rousing him, or giving him the business, is not a reason to rethink.
thanks again for the laugh!
Charles L Bloss Jr 9 minutes ago
I don't understand the problem. Policies on firearm carry at KU pretty much render it useless for self defense anyway. Liberals should be content with that and get over it.
Sign in to comment