photo by: Nick Krug

Two members of the 2008 national championship team rounded out the Elijah Johnson project known as Self Made, an all-Kansas alumni team hoping to participate in this summer’s event known as The Tournament.

Darrell Arthur and Darnell Jackson were announced late last week as the final former Jayhawks on the squad, bringing the roster total to nine.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the 2019 TBT team,” Arthur said in a video announcing his inclusion. “Looking forward to seeing all my KU fam, all my brothers that I haven’t played with or against in a long time. Looking forward seeing everybody, the fans, you all come on out and support. Thanks.”

If Self Made is able to entice 1,000 fans to sign up as official supporters on The Tournament’s website, the team will be able to add a 10th member at no additional cost.

As of mid-day Monday, Self Made had 916 registered supporters — nearly twice as many as the squad began with last Friday — and was on pace to eclipse 1,000 any day.

Speaking of cost, the team which also includes four members of KU’s 2012 national runner-up squad — Johnson, Tyshawn Taylor, Travis Releford and Kevin Young — will be vying for a $2 million prize if it makes the field of 64, which includes many teams like Self Made, which are made up of players from the same schools or conferences competing in the one-and-done event.

“I think that we’ve got the chance to win it all,” Johnson told Rock Chalk Sports Talk host Nick Schwerdt back in April when he first starting putting the team together. “There’s no way that I’m going to look at these names on the roster and say we don’t have a chance. Of course we have a chance.”

Joining Arthur, Jackson, Johnson, Taylor, Releford and Young on the roster are former KU teammates Landen Lucas and Perry Ellis and tough-as-nails Chicago native Mario Little.

KU fans can track the latest with Johnson’s Self Made endeavor by following @SelfMadeTBT on Twitter or on Instagram at selfmadetbt.

That’s not the only way fans can get involved. In fact, Johnson and the former Jayhawks need a little help.

The bracket is put together based on the desire of any given team’s fans to see it play. KU fans can sign up on the TBT website to toss their support behind Self Made or by Tweeting at @thetournament with the hashtag #TBTRecs to tell event organizers that they’d like to see Self Made in the field of 64.

For more information about the tournament itself — including dates of KU’s likely games in Wichita and how to get tickets — log on to The TBT website for more on this year’s event and the history of the summer showcase that has gained attention and traction year after year.

If Self Made gets in, it almost certainly would be placed in the Wichita Region, with games slated for July 25-28 leading up to the winner-take-all finale Aug. 1-6 in Chicago.