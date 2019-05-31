Lawrence Shadd III, a 2-star WR prospect, joining Jayhawks as walk-on

Though Lawrence Shadd III committed ahead of his senior year of high school to play football at Illinois State, he never made the move official by signing a letter of intent.

By keeping his options open, Shadd, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Powder Springs, Ga., was able to change his decision with ease once the University of Kansas showed some interest in him.

Shadd announced Friday morning, a mere two days before he and other incoming KU football freshmen will move into their new homes away from home, in Lawrence, that he will be joining the Jayhawks.

In a Twitter post declaring his plans, Shadd thanked KU receivers coach Emmett Jones for the opportunity.

In a separate tweet posted by the account Play Book Athlete, Shadd could be seen in a video speaking on the phone with Jones.

In the video, Shadd says, “Am I ready? Of course I’m ready. I’m ready right now.”

The receiver follows that statement by unzipping his jacket to reveal he’s wearing a blue KU T-shirt.

Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals, Shadd told the Journal-World he will join KU as a walk-on.

He played for McEachern High, in Powder Springs, Ga.

KU’s 2019 signing class included only two receivers: junior college transfers Andrew Parchment and Ezra Naylor, both of whom will be juniors this coming fall.

The current KU roster lists 11 receivers, including several who figure to occupy the team’s two-deep once preseason camp begins.

Joining Nayor and Parchment as potential impact receivers are senior Daylon Charlot, juniors Stephon Robinson and Kwamie Lassiter II, redshirt junior Evan Fairs, redshirt sophomore Quan Hampton and sophomore Takulve Williams.