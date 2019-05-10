3-star OL Jackson Stoefen commits to KU football

The Kansas football program has landed its first offensive lineman for the Class of 2020.

Jackson Stoefen, a three-star prospect from North Scott High, in Eldridge, Iowa, announced his decision to commit to Les Miles’ Jayhawks on Thursday evening, via Twitter.

“This process has been a long journey — ever since I was a kid, I have dreamed of playing college football,” Stoefen wrote in his social media post, in which the O-lineman also thanked family members, as well as coaches from various staffs who recruited him.

While Stoefen, a 6-foot-5, 276-pound tackle, reportedly had several scholarship offers, KU became the first and remains the only Power Five program to extend one to him thus far.

Stoefen told Scott Chasen of 247 Sports it meant a lot to him to be recruited by Miles, and also noted the importance KU O-line coach Luke Meadows played in the process.

“I sat in a meeting with Coach Miles and my parents. He pulled up my Hudl highlights and just sat there and broke it down,” Stoefen said. “And it’s kind of crazy. You’re looking at a guy that’s going to be a Hall of Fame head coach and an O-line guy at that sitting there and telling me that my feet are just awesome and everything about how I play is good. The things I don’t quite do so well, he can directly coach up.”

Stoefen told Jon Kirby of Jayhawk Slant that he visited KU twice, the second time with both of his parents, Jake and Anne.

KU’s 2020 recruiting class reached six commitments with Stoefen’s announcement. The O-lineman from Iowa joins three-star receiver Keith Miller III (Texas), three-star receiver Keenan Hambrick (Alabama), three-star tight end Trevor Kardell (Missouri), three-star tight end Will Huggins (Shawnee Mission South) and two-star quarterback DaVonshai Harden Jr. (Topeka).

All verbal commitments, of course, are nonbinding. The soonest any of the players aligned with the program can sign with Kansas is December.