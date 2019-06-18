Missouri prep Luke Grimm commits to Kansas football

The Kansas football program added its second 2020 recruit from the bordering Show Me State on Tuesday evening.

Luke Grimm joined tight end Trevor Kardell as a Missourian member of the Jayhawks’ class by announcing on Twitter he is “1000%” committed to the program.

Rated a two-star prospect at receiver by Rivals, the 6-foot, 170-pound senior to be at Raymore-Peculiar High (Mo.) picked up his first Power Five offer from KU a few weeks back, when Grimm was in Lawrence, along with numerous other prospects, to play in front of head coach Les Miles and his staff at a KU camp.

According to what Grimm told Jayhawk Slant recently of that opportunity, he had little defensive experience before taking some reps at cornerback and safety at the camp. But with the help of KU defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot and safeties coach Clint Bowen he was able to adapt.

“I shocked myself at what I did at defensive back,” Grimm told Jayhawk Slant a couple weeks back. “I never practiced defense (at Ray-Pec). I went into it blind, open to whatever they told me to do, and fix whatever they told me to fix.”

Grimm reportedly also secured offers from more than 15 other programs, most of which play at the FCS level, such as Missouri State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Ivy League schools Yale, Columbia, Brown and Dartmouth. But he also added offers from FBS programs Army, Ball State, Tulane, Kent State and Western Michigan more recently.

KU now has 12 players verbally committed for 2020, with eight of them rated as three-star prospects by Rivals. All verbal commitments, of course, are nonbinding, and the earliest any players in the 2020 class can sign is December.