3-star New Orleans DE Khari Coleman commits to KU football

June remained hot on the recruiting front for the Kansas football program on Monday, with another commitment secured.

For the sixth time this month KU’s list of 2020 recruits continued growing, and for the second time in that span the new pledge came from a familiar southeastern state.

Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, Khari Coleman, a defensive end at G.W. Carver High, in New Orleans, announced via Twitter his intentions to become a Jayhawk.

“I’m here to say I am 100% committed to the University of Kansas, and I am closing my recruitment,” Coleman wrote in a note accompanying his social media post, which also featured a photo of Coleman wearing a blue No. 10 KU jersey during his recent visit to Lawrence.

A 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive prospect entering his senior year of high school, Coleman was recruited by KU assistant coaches and New Orleans natives Kwahn Drake and Tony Hull. Drake also led the recruitment of three-star linebacker Kershawn Fisher, who gave his verbal commitment to KU a little more than a week earlier.

Of course, Louisiana prospects relocating to Lawrence is nothing new and even predates former LSU head coach Les Miles taking over the program. The current KU roster features Louisianans Mike Lee, Daylon Charlot, Corione Harris, Pooka Williams, Ricky Thomas, Malik Clark, Takulve Williams, Logan Klusman and Ryan Malbrough.

Coleman told Jon Kirby of Jayhawk Slant he decided to commit to KU after returning to New Orleans from a visit to Tennessee this past weekend.

“I just sat down and thought about my future and the situation I would have at Kansas,” Coleman told Jayhawk Slant. “I grew up watching Coach Miles, so I know what he can do with his team. And I know he can win.”

Coleman reportedly has picked up offers from more than 15 programs, including KU, Kansas State, SMU and Tennessee.

In June alone, KU has gained commitments from six prospects: cornerback Duece Mayberry, Fisher, receiver Kyler Pearson, athlete Jaylin Richardson, linebacker Krishawn Brown and Coleman.

KU now has 11 players verbally committed for 2020, with eight of them rated as three-star prospects by Rivals. All verbal commitments, of course, are nonbinding. The soonest any players in the 2020 class can sign is December.