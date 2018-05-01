LJWorld.com weblogs Lunch Break
Dallas Cowboys have two reasons to believe they stole Dorance Armstrong in fourth round of draft
Every decision-maker in the NFL thinks he scored a steal with every single pick of the NFL draft or he would have taken someone else.
Even so, in the case of Dorance Armstrong, who went in the fourth round with the 116th overall selection, the Dallas Cowboys had two reasons to believe they stole the defensive end who left Kansas a year early.
Why? The Cowboys contemplated trading back into the third round, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave the credit for not trading up to get Armstrong to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
"The governor ordered it by his governorship to stay put," Jones said. "Do not trade the fourth with the three and go up. So, he called after we made this pick, and we both agreed that he exercised his right of eminent domain, or whatever he does."
The Cowboys' draft headquarters was at their practice facility, The Star. The building is not new to Armstrong, who as conference preseason defensive player of the year drew big crowds at The Star during Big 12 Media Day.
Armstrong became the fifth Kansas football player drafted by America's team:
|Player
|Year
|Rd/Overall
|Position
|Marv Cothier
|1963
|7th (90)
|G
|Bert Olison
|1968
|10th (266)
|WR
|Ron Jessie
|1971
|8th (206)
|WR
|Johnny Holloway
|1986
|7th (185)
|WR
|Dorance Armstrong
|2018
|4th (116)
|DE
