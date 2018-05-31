Veteran higher-education attorney appointed as KU’s next general counsel, vice chancellor for legal affairs

The University of Kansas has just named a veteran higher-education attorney as KU’s new general counsel and vice chancellor for legal affairs.

Brian White, currently the chief counsel at UConn Health — described in KU’s press release as the “clinical, research and academic arm” at the University of Connecticut — will begin his KU appointment Aug. 2, the university announced Thursday.

“We are extremely pleased to have someone of Brian’s caliber joining the University of Kansas,” said Chancellor Douglas Girod in a statement. “Brian has extensive experience at some of the nation’s top institutions of higher education, which makes him a great fit and a valuable asset for KU. I look forward to having him at our university and as a member of my leadership team.”

According to the press release, White was appointed to the position after a national search chaired by Reggie Robinson, KU’s vice chancellor for public affairs. White will succeed Rachel Rolf, who has served as interim general counsel since last fall. She will continue in her interim capacity through July.

In his new role, White will oversee KU’s Office of the General Counsel, a team of nine attorneys and seven staff providing counsel, assistance and information to KU employees about the university’s policies and procedures, the Board of Regents, the state of Kansas and the federal government.

As chief counsel at UConn Health, White provides legal oversight of clinical, research and academic areas for a $1 billion health care business with 5,000 employees, KU’s news release said. Before joining UConn Health, White served as associate general counsel and interim VP of facilities and support services for University of Wisconsin Health, as senior assistant director and legal counsel for University of Iowa Health Care and as an associate with Chicago’s Boundas, Skarzynski, Walsh and Black LLC.

White earned his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Iowa. He will be joined in Lawrence by his wife, Alicia, and their four children, KU’s news release said.

