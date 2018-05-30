Third candidate files for open seat on Douglas County Commission

A third candidate has filed for the open seat on the Douglas County Commission.

Lawrence resident John Magnuson has filed for the First District County Commission seat currently occupied by Mike Gaughan, who has announced he is not seeking re-election.

Magnuson filed as a Democrat. Lawrence City Commissioner Leslie Soden and Lawrence public school administrator Patrick Kelly also have filed as Democrats for the seat. There will be a primary election on Aug. 7 to choose the Democratic nominee. The general election will be Nov. 6. Thus far, a Republican has not filed for the seat. The filing deadline to enter the race is noon on Friday.

Other details about Magnuson weren’t immediately available. Check back for more information on this story.

The county commission’s First District includes most of Lawrence north of 19th Street and west of Massachusetts Street.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.